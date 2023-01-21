Paul Haley II shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express

Paul Haley II hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 78th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Haley II hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Haley II had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 5 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haley II to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 5 under for the round.