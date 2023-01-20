Nick Watney shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the American Express

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Watney chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.