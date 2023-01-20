  • Nick Watney shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney makes birdie putt on No. 9 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.