Nate Lashley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express

Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lashley finished his day tied for 88th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Nate Lashley's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.