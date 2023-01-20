Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express

Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.