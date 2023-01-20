Michael Block shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Michael Block hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Block finished his day tied for 34th at 8 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Block's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Block to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Block chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Block to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Block got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Block to 1 under for the round.