Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express
January 20, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Trainer escapes giant bunker and birdies at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2023, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 150th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
