Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express

Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 150th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.