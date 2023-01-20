Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express

Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Mark Hubbard had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at even for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hubbard's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 1 under for the round.