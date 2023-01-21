Kevin Yu putts well in round two of the American Express

Kevin Yu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Yu finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Kevin Yu had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Yu's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

Yu hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.