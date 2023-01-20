Kevin Tway shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Kevin Tway hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 14th at 10 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tway's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.