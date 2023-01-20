  • Kevin Tway shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway dials in approach to close with birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.