Kevin Roy putts well in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Kevin Roy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Roy finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Kevin Roy got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kevin Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Roy's 117 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Roy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Roy chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.

Roy hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 559-yard par-5 eighth. This moved Roy to 4 under for the round.