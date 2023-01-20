Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express

Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 371-yard par-4 second, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fourth green, Chappell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Chappell's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Chappell's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.