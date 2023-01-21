Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express

Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 34th at 8 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bramlett's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.