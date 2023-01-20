Jonathan Byrd putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the American Express

Jonathan Byrd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 133rd at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Jonathan Byrd's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.