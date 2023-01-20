Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 78th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-5 11th, Walker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Walker hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.