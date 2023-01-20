Jhonattan Vegas shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express

Jhonattan Vegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 78th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Vegas hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Vegas chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.