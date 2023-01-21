Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the American Express

Jason Dufner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Jason Dufner had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Dufner's 71 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Dufner's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.