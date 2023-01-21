  • Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Dufner's up-and-down birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.