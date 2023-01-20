Jason Day delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second at the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Day finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, and J.T. Poston; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Jason Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Day's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Day hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Day hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Day had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 7 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 8 under for the round.