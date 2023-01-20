James Hahn shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 133rd at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hahn's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.