Strong putting brings J.T. Poston a 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express

J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, and Jason Day; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, J.T. Poston had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Poston hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Poston hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Poston's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 5 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Poston chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Poston's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.