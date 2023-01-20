Gunner Wiebe shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Gunner Wiebe hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wiebe finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Wiebe got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wiebe to 1 over for the round.

Wiebe got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiebe to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wiebe's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiebe to 3 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Wiebe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiebe to 3 over for the round.