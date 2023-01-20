-
Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express
January 20, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2023, Greyson Sigg makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Sigg hit his 233 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Sigg hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
