Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Sigg hit his 233 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Sigg hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.