Eric Cole putts well in round two of the American Express

Eric Cole hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-5 11th, Eric Cole's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eric Cole to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Cole reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Cole chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Cole had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cole's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Cole chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Cole had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cole to 2 under for the round.