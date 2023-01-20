  • Eric Cole putts well in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Eric Cole makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Eric Cole buries 19-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Eric Cole makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.