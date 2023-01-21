Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 116th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Grillo's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 224 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grillo's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.