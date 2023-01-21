Dean Burmester shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the American Express

Dean Burmester hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 34th at 8 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Burmester hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Burmester to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burmester to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Burmester had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.