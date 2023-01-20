Danny Willett shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express

Danny Willett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 133rd at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Willett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Willett hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Willett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.