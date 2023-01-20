Carson Young shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Carson Young hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Young's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Young hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 165-yard par-3 green 17th, Young suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.