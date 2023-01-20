Carl Yuan shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Carl Yuan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Yuan hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Yuan hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 over for the round.