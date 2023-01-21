Cameron Young shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express

Cameron Young hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Young had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Young hit an approach shot from 166 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Young's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Young chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 under for the round.