  • Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Caleb Surratt in the second round at the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Caleb Surratt makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Caleb Surratt makes birdie on No. 18 at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Caleb Surratt makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.