Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Caleb Surratt in the second round at the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Caleb Surratt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Surratt finished his day tied for 88th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Caleb Surratt's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Caleb Surratt to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Surratt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Surratt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Surratt had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Surratt to 3 under for the round.