Byeong Hun An shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express

Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 101st at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, An hit his 97 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, An had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, An chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a 363 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, An chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.