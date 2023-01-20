Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 101st at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Garnett had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Garnett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Garnett's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garnett had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garnett's 171 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.