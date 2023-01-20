Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Brian Stuard hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day in 153rd at 4 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stuard's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Stuard his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 116 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.