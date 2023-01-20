Brian Harman putts well in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Brian Harman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 101st at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Harman's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Harman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.