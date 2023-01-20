Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the American Express

Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Brendon Todd had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Todd to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Todd hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Todd hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.