  • Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendon Todd's tight tee shot and birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.