Ben Martin shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express

Ben Martin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Martin hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Martin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Martin's 97 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 6 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Martin's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Martin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Martin at 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Martin had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 6 under for the round.