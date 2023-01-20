Ben Griffin shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express

Ben Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 88th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 371-yard par-4 second, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Griffin hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.