Austin Cook rebounds from poor front in second round of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cook finished his day tied for 59th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Austin Cook's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Cook hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cook hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Cook's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.