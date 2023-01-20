Aaron Rai comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express

Aaron Rai hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rai finished his day tied for 101st at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tom Kim, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Aaron Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Rai's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Rai had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Rai missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Rai's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Rai chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 under for the round.