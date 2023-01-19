Zecheng Dou rebounds from poor front in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Zecheng Dou hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dou finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Zecheng Dou hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Zecheng Dou to even-par for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Dou his second shot was a drop and his approach went 100 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Dou's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Dou had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Dou chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.