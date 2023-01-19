Zach Johnson putts well in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Zach Johnson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zach Johnson hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Johnson hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Johnson hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Johnson's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Johnson hit his 89 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.