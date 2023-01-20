Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Clark's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Clark at 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Clark his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.