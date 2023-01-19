Vincent Norrman shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Vincent Norrman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Norrman's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Norrman had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Norrman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Norrman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Norrman to 2 under for the round.