Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express

Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Merritt's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.