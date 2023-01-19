Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express

Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 107th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.