  • Tano Goya delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Tano Goya makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Tano Goya holes out for birdie on No. 13 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Tano Goya makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.