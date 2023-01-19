Tano Goya delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the American Express

Tano Goya hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Goya finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Tano Goya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tano Goya to 1 under for the round.

Goya missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Goya chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Goya to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Goya had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Goya to 4 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Goya hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 5 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Goya chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 6 under for the round.