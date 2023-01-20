Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Stephan Jaeger hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Jaeger's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Jaeger had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.