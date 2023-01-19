Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 107th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz's tee shot went 185 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Muñoz hit his 79 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.