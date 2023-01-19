Sam Ryder putts well in round one of the American Express

Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ryder finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Sam Ryder's tee shot went 188 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.