  • Sam Burns putts himself to a 8-under 64 in first round of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 14 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.