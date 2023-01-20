Sam Burns putts himself to a 8-under 64 in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, and Matti Schmid; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Sam Burns's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Burns hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Burns's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 7 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Burns's 72 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 9 under for the round.