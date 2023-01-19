Ryan Moore finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 124th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Moore hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a double bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.